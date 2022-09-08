Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, recently shared a deep post on social media about his real ride or dies

The Risky crooner’s post was on who he is likely to meet beside him if he wakes up from a 6-months long coma

Davido’s post stirred a series of mixed reactions on social media as fans argued that it was between Isreal or Chioma

Top Nigerian music star, Davido, recently had fans arguing on who is likely to always have his back between his aide, Isreal or his baby mama, Chioma.

Taking to his official Instagram page’s story, the Electricity crooner shared a deep post on who he is likely to rely on in his circle.

The post asked about if he was in a coma and not wake up for the next six months, who the likely person to be beside him would be.

It was also noted in the post that once a person can honestly answer this, then they would know where to focus and invest their time, energy and resources.

Davido accompanied the post with a side note where he explained that he already knows who can do that for him.

See a screenshot of the post below:

Nigerians decide between Chioma and Isreal on who would always have Davido’s back

Davido’s post sparked a series of interesting reactions on social media after it went viral. While some people agreed that it was a deep post, others noted that the person likely to have the singer’s back is between Isreal of Chioma.

Read some of their comments below:

Nanabenewaah6:

“Let my Chiom Chiom rest ok❤️”

Evico_tr:

“Chioma wetin?”

Mide_gold11:

“Nah isreal go sit down with Davido for sure. For me my parents ❤️.”

I.amcornel3:

“Israel go dey dia o, man too loyal .”

Alexia__the__queen:

“I will not even enter coma in Jesus name.”

Abuodaniel_:

“Deep question ”

Oyibosonia:

“Which chioma abi na juju he dey talk about.”

H.i.i.b.e.e.k.a.a.y:

“Chioma way leave him go meet king when e no even cough not to talk of Dey comamake you no dey deceive you na slfs o.”

Hmm.

