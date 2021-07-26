Jackie B was the third female contestant that entered the Big Brother Naija house on Sunday, July 25

The single mother of one said she was going into the house to have fun and get under the sheets with whoever could handle her

The Instagram page of the beautiful BBNaija housemate has shed more light on her family background

More information about the housemates of the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes edition is emerging online.

Jackie B only revealed that she is a single mother of one from Adamawa state. However, there is more about the beautiful woman.

Jackie B is the daughter of a former politician. Photos: @thejackiebent

Source: Instagram

Jackie B, daughter of Grace Bent

It was recently realised that Jackie B is the daughter of the former senator of Adamawa state called Grace Folashade Bent.

Bent was elected in April 2007 on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform in the Adamawa South constituency.

After 21 years in the PDP, the politician recently defected to the All Progressives Congress, noting she had had enough of the umbrella party.

A scroll through Jackie B's page shows that she has a beautiful relationship with her mum whom she always showers compliments on.

Check out some photos of Grace Bent below:

Fans share mixed feelings

2320eventworld:

"BBN is a scam from the get-go. Laycon winning was just by chance. Those ones in the house paid to be dere, poor Nigerians will still vote with their hard-earned money, enriching the already rich."

chiomegachild:

"What are u saying? She does not need that money?"

nosak.hare1:

"Watin her mama do for her people as a senator."

temifait:

"And the church rats will start using their crumbs to vote...Una mumu never do?"

xtyanyebe:

"Whether senator dota or president DotA, she needs a name for herself, I love her , I love her shape and dressing she got my sup."

ikeoluwashyngle:

"Poor o, rich o, people wey Dey inside house no Watin carry them come."

God and icons are with me

