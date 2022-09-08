Popular Nigerian preacher, Pastor EA Adeboye and his wife, Pastor Folu, have clocked 55 years together as a married couple

The preacher took to social media to shower praises on his woman as they marked their marriage’s milestone

Taking to his official pages, Pastor Adeboye shared a couple goals photo of them with a massive cake and penned sweet words to his wife

Popular Nigerian man of God, Pastor EA Adeboye recently left many people gushing over how he celebrated his wife, Pastor Folu, on their 55th wedding anniversary.

The couple clocked 55 years in marriage on September 8, 2022, and to mark the occasion, Adeboye showered his wife with praises on social media.

On his official pages, he posted a lovely photo of himself with his wife beside a massive cake.

Pastor Adeboye showers wife with sweet words on 55th wedding anniversary. Photos: @pastoreaadeboyeofficial

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the preacher also accompanied the photo with a heartwarming message where he showered accolades on his woman for standing by him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to Pastor Adeboye, his wife suffered with him and stood by him when he had nothing. He added that he was the poorest and least known of all the men who were after her 55 years ago.

In his words:

“My darling @pastorfoluadeboye the woman who has suffered with me, she stood by me when we had nothing. I was the poorest and the least known of all the men after her 55yrs ago. But she left all those who were famous, well to do and she picked me. Thank God, God had made us a success and proven all the oppositions back then wrong. Here is to 55 more years of double love, double grace, double peace, double of heaven on earth.”

See the post below:

Nigerians gush over Pastor Adeboye’s sweet message to his wife on 55th anniversary

The Christian couple no doubt gave many fans goals and they took to social media to react to their 55th wedding anniversary. Read some comments below:

Therealtife_:

“Wow Congratulations .”

Sabali_weezfbaby:

“Awwwwwwwww.”

Owambespicey:

“55 years of solid GRACE ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Iamdasola:

“Happy wedding anniversary Daddy and Mummy. May God keep your home in Jesus name..”

Curvychiczone:

“Happy anniversary Daddy and Mummy G.O. Glory to God for your lives and union.”

Dee_adunni:

“Couple goals”

Timiadigun:

“It is the 55 more years for me we love you daddy and mummy! Thank you for showing us it is possible ‍♂️‍♂️.”

Congrats to the couple.

I gave Pastor Adeboye a car each year for 10 years - Preacher claims

The senior pastor of The Master’s Place International Church, Korede Komaiya has claimed that he gave out a car each year for the past 10 years to pastor EA Adeboye of the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG), PM news reported.

According to the online platform, the pastor also revealed how the RCCG general overseer got 120 cars as gifts in a single day.

He stated this in his Sunday sermon, titled: “The Father’s Blessings” at the church auditorium in Warri, Delta state.

Source: Legit.ng