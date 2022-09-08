Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, is no doubt living the baby girl life as a billionaire’s wife

The young movie star has been known to share photos on her social media page showing fans her new luxurious lifestyle

Just recently, she posted a series of photos of herself in what appeared to be her rich husband’s private jet

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, has remained one of the country's most talked about billionaire wives.

The young film star caused a buzz after marrying a much older billionaire, Ned Nwoko, and becoming his fifth or sixth wife.

Their marriage no doubt impacted her life in many lovely ways going by her displays on social media.

Regina Daniels lounging in billionaire husband's private jet. Photos: @regina.daniels.

Source: Instagram

Regina, who is now a mother of two, recently gave fans billionaire wife goals with a post on her Instagram page.

The film star shared a series of photos of herself lounging in what appeared to be her husband’s private jet.

In the photos, Regina wore a lovely silk shirt with black pants and brown leather slippers. The film star also carried an expensive Christian Dior saddle bag to complete the look.

Her blonde wig was also giving Beyonce vibes as she posed for the camera in the jet. Not stopping there, Regina accompanied the photos with a simple caption on how she is living her life.

She wrote:

“Feeling good and living virtuously.”

See her photos below:

Nigerians gush over Regina Daniels’ life as a billionaire’s wife

Not long after the actress posted her photos online, a number of fans took to her comment section to gush over her. Read some of their comments below:

Ihemenancy:

“This is the life babygirl .”

Pretiwomannn_official:

“Chai purse ”

Amuduche:

“Gina with a good heart ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Zizo_omowest:

“Boss lady ✅”

Lulojana:

“The pressure. Is . Getting. Wesser..”

Sharonfrancis01:

“That’s life baby❤️live to the fullest.”

Moreen.mackline:

“@regina.daniels adopt me pls love you.”

Baldehsamba94:

“Gift from heaven! Pure cuteness @regina.daniels.”

Nice one.

Photos, videos of Ned Nwoko's 4th wife goes viral

Nigerian billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko is known for his love for fair women, with the proof being his latest wife, Nollywood's Regina Daniels.

There have been wives before the actress who have borne Ned children, and one of them, his 4th wife Chante Campbell, turned heads on social media.

Photos and videos of Chante have got Nigerians gushing over her and talking about Ned Nwoko's preferences in his women.

According to reports, Chante and Ned have three kids together and one of them, presumably the eldest, Julia shared photos of her mum.

Source: Legit.ng