Actress Eniola Badmus has given herself a big pat on the back as she celebrates another birthday ceremony

The movie star released a set of stunning photos on Instagram, and in the caption, she mentioned how she had to sacrifice a lot to become the person she is

Fans and colleagues flooded the comment section with congratulatory birthday messages for the popular film star

It is indeed a beautiful moment for Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus who is celebrating a new age on Wednesday, September 7.

The movie star, who has gone through a major body transformation, penned an emotional note on Instagram in which she applauded herself for all she has gone through.

Eniola Badmus shared some really hot birthday photos. Photo: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

“The last year has been transformational in all forms for me, especially leaving who I was before to the most beautiful, stunning I have become and more to come. There is always something inherent in us that we can unearth if we want it and I am happy I found SELF,” her note read in part.

In a different portion of her post, the actress appreciated the Lord for blessing her journey and making things go favourable for her.

See her post below:

The celebrant returned in an Instagram post with an open letter dedicated to herself. Eniola described herself as a bold, courageous, beautiful and persistent individual.

Her post read in part:

“Eniola Badmus I am so thankful to God for all you have accomplished within these couple of years and I can’t wait to see what else God has in store for you. You are compassionate. You wholeheartedly wear your heart on your sleeve. You have a passion for life and love.”

See below:

Social media users react

honeypotonmic said:

"Happy birthday beautiful!!! Wishing you the happiest of birthdays!!❤️."

rajiyetunde said:

realqueenpreshy f letter and you're totally stunning Eniola. Happy birthday Choco babe @eniola_badmus & cheers to good health and more years." s

realqueenpreshy said:

"Happy birthday to you momma,I love you ❤️."

saxmedical_music said:

"Happy birthday sis❤️❤️❤️ God bless your new age in Jesus mighty name."

ivie009 said:

"happy happy birthday…..am so so proud of you wishing all the best on this special day of yours …. May heaven grant you all your heart desires."

Davido celebrates Eniola Badmus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer, Davido, once again showed love to his friend and Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus.

Taking to his social media page, the music star posted a photo of the movie star ahead of her birthday and accompanied it with a sweet note.

Davido noted his love for Eniola Badmus as he showed her appreciation for everything she has done for him.

