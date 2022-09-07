Nigerian singer Pepenazi seems to have forgone his music career to preach the salvation of Jesus Christ

Pepenazi shared a video of him preaching as he beckoned on people to establish their relationship with God

The video, which has since gone viral, has stirred reactions from many netizens online as some thanked God for his life

Nigerian singer Pepenazi is making headlines over a viral video of him preaching as it seems he has abandoned his music career to work for God.

Pepenazi, who has featured the likes of Olamide, Reminisce, among others, in the past, was seen preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ in a video he shared on his Instastory.

Sharing the video, he captioned it:

“The world cannot give you the satisfaction you need! it is only jesus! that can satisfy your soul. start your week by establishing a relationship with him and a make a decree on what you want him to purge out of your life. he is at beacon.”

See the video below:

Internet users react as Pepenazi preaches salvation

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions. See them below:

chef_ivyjones1:

"We love to see it...To God be the glory!."

phillipsuccess:

"I'm going to end up preaching gospel like this or more than this I swear. This life is full of struggles and I don't want to miss heaven."

stoner01ray:

"After all the owo illegal wey he don collect. Him no go die well! Nah dem oh. Run oh!"

fabricstall:

"Heaven is the Goal❤️welcome Brother ."

edifieth_:

"People may still associate you with some of the wrong things you did before you were born again But the truth is the person that did those things doesn’t exist anymore. Well done my brother for recongnizing your new identity ❤️."

Pepenazi marries the love of his life

Love is beautiful, and what better way to express it than to get married to the love of your life with family and friends as witnesses?

Nigerian rapper Pepenazi and the love of his life, Janine, took things to the next level on October 30, 2020, as they tied the knot. The ceremony took place at the popular Ikoyi registry in Lagos.

Pepenazi and Janine got engaged in February 2020 when he proposed to her on Valentine's Day.

