Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, recently caused a buzz after he claimed to wear better things than Hushpuppi

The Zazu Zeh crooner claimed he always wore designer items even better than Hushpuppi does

In a new development, a man shared a video showing where the singer must have bought his jacket from after spotting it at the market

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, is in the news again, but this time, over his fashion sense and where he shops from.

Just recently, the Zazu Zeh crooner got people talking after he claimed to dress better than socialite and alleged fraudster, Hushpuppi.

In the viral video, Portable said that he rocks designer pieces more than Hushpuppi and that he can even have 100m and spend half of it on designer fits.

Portable's 'designer jacket' spotted in the market after singer claimed to dress better than Hushpuppi. Photos: @portablebaeby, @hushpuppi

Not stopping there, the singer called on Gucci and other designers to make him their ambassador.

Man reveals where Portable shops for clothes

Shortly after Portable compared his style with Hushpuppi’s, a man took to social media to share a video of where the Zazu Zeh crooner does his shopping.

Recall that a photo of Portable wearing a long brown jacket recently went viral. In the man’s video, he showed several of the same jackets hanging on an umbrella at a market.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to video of Portable’s jacket at the market

Read what some netizens had to say about the clip below:

Official_richimayo:

“Portable left the group chat with immediate effect baba warey.”

Endylight1:

“Akoi busted. ”

Qu3n_victoria:

“Potable Dey catch cruise una Dey take am serious .”

Aje_entertainment001:

“Make una leave our Potable alone ooo.”

Uncle_jeff_official2:

“Abeg give am ambassador of Guchi oh”

Iam_hayomide:

“Oya portable provide the receipt from the original brand .”

Joieedwin:

“Akoi thrift .”

Iam_hayomide:

“Wahala be like portable .”

Interesting.

Portable debuts gold dreadlocks hairstyle

Portable recently changed his hairstyle and debuted the new look on social media.

The controversial Zazu Zeh crooner shared a video of his never-before-seen look on his official Instagram page.

In the clip, the music star was seen rocking gold dreadlocks with some of them braided into cornrows.

