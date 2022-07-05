Beyond the investor vibes, Sabinus, who is known for his classic skits that leave many rolling in laughter, seems to be supportive

Nduka, one of the popular faces in many of Sabinus' skits, spoke on the good deeds of the comedian beyond comedy

According to Nduka, Sabinus came to his rescue while adding that the popular comedian is a friend everyone needs

Draw a list of the top ten comic skit makers with good content in Nigeria today, and Sabinus, also known as Mr Funny, would make it to the list.

As proof of how good and well-loved he is, Sabinus bagged an AMVCA for the best online content creator in 2022.

Sabinus has, through his skits, brought smiles to the faces of many he may not even meet. However, aside from skit-making, many of his fans don't know some of his good deeds.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Ukenwor Faith Ikechi, also known as Nduka, who is one of the popular faces in Sabinus' skits, spoke on his personal experience with him.

Nduka revealed he went into skit-making because of hunger, as he described Sabinus as a lifesaver.

Working with Sabinus

Nduka told Legit.ng he has been working with the popular skit maker for years, and it has been a splendid and awesome experience for him.

According to Nduka, Sabinus is God sent to him while adding that he is the kind of person everyone needs.

In his words:

"Sabinus is a friend, a father, a coach and a supporter."

On buying of script by some content creators

Nduka said at the moment, he doesn't consider the idea of buying script as he feels it could make him lazy.

He, however, added:

"But I know a point will come when one will be too busy to even think of a story then there will be a need for it."

Plans for the future

Nduka, in a final statement with Legit.ng spoke on his plans for the future.

He said he wants to make the world happy through comedy and lift his family above poverty.

Sabinus says he is more about the content than the money

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mr Funny, better known as Sabinus, in an interview with HipTV opened up on his collaborations with upcoming content creators.

Sabinus, who has been making skits since 2016, revealed he is more focused on the content anyone that wants to work with him is coming with than the money they would pay to get a feature on his platform.

The comedian said it is very bad and is part of the reason why he is careful with the kind of comedy he makes.

