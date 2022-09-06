Popular American rapper, Trippie Redd, got Nigerians talking when he shared a video of his Nigerian counterpart Portable on Instagram

Trippie Redd shared one of Portable's music videos and tagged him on his Instagram story channel

His post has sparked hilarious reactions online, with some Nigerians pointing out that Portable will definitely talk about the post and drag Headies award organisers again

For the fans who believed that controversial singer, Portable is only popular in Nigeria, there's a new update to show that he is getting international recognition.

Known for causing drama and dragging people online, Portable got recognition from a top American rapper, Trippie Redd, who expressed his public admiration for him on Instagram.

Trippie Redd commends Portable Credit: @portablebaeby @trippieredd

Source: Instagram

Trippie Redd took to his Instagram story channel to share a clip from one of Portable's music videos and was stunned by it.

The rapper also tagged Portable as proof that the post was not just random but deliberate.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Check our Trippie Redd's post about Portable below:

Nigerians react to Trippie Redd's post about Portable

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the post Trippie Redd made about Portable, some of them suggested that he will make a case out of it.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Official_richimayo:

"Portable blow se I love him scatter."

Immortalboy_rnd:

"Wahala don start like this, all of us no go rest today, we dey expect 1 hour video of Portable dragging Headies organisers."

Kiiziisarts:

"Portable is good now...why are you guys so surprised? Am not yoruba but I play Portable music, I got like 5 of them and I like them a lot ...am igbo oh ...his good."

Benbills007:

"Trippie na craze on his own..So their energy go match wella, that’s why he tagged Portable."

Yesam_michelle:

"We don die for Portable hand the next 3 hours nah war."

I've been hurt - Portable reacts to Headies Awards holding without him

Portable Zazu recently dropped a video of him driving some hours after the 15th Headies Awards took place in the US.

Portable, who was disqualified from this year’s Headies awards, dragged those advising him as he said he wouldn’t be accepting advice from anyone not giving him money.

In another clip of the video which seems to be an indirect message to the Headies, Portable acknowledged he is human and not perfect as he said he has been hurt a lot of times in his life.

Source: Legit.ng