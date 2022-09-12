Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable is about to feature in his first ever international collaboration, and his fans are looking forward to it

The Zazuu crooner shared a screenshot of his interaction with American rapper, Trippie Redd, as they are set to work together

Portable bragged that his new song with Trippie Redd will take over the streets, and Nigerians have reacted with hilarious comments

Can you picture Portable in an international collabo? Don't reason too far it is about to happen, as the Zazuu crooner gave a big hint on social media.

The Nigerian singer took to his Instagram story channel to share a screenshot of his conversation with American rapper Trippie Redd, who DMed him about the prospects of working together.

Portable to release song with Trippie Redd. @trippieredd @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Their relationship seemed cordial as Trippie Redd had initially given a big shoutout to Portable appreciating his work.

The two musicians seemed ready to consolidate their friendship as they might be working together on a new project.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out their exchange below:

Nigerians react to Portable and Trippie Redd's exchange

Social media users have reacted differently to Portable and Trippie Redd's interesting exchange about working together on a music collabo.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Baba___londoner77:

"Portable your soap don dey work o forget wetin people dey talk."

Mrsmile_comedian:

"Omo Portable is truly bigger than Headies o, see levels na."

Kallykuhn:

"Portable is doing well for himself...you guys should stop hating.....at least he's far more better than where he's coming from."

Always__wicked:

"Na now you go hear say him big pass all the Nigerian artists joined together."

Portable reacts to Headies Awards holding without him

Legit.ng previously reported that Portable dropped a video of him driving some hours after the 15th Headies Awards took place in the US.

Portable, who was disqualified from this year’s Headies awards, dragged those advising him as he said he wouldn’t be accepting advice from anyone not giving him money.

In another clip of the video which seems to be an indirect message to the Headies, Portable acknowledged he is human and not perfect as he said he has been hurt a lot of times in his life.

Source: Legit.ng