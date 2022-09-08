Nigerian music superstar Burna Boy and his talents manager mum, Bose Ogulu got their fans drooling when a video of them made it to the internet

In the video, Burna Boy's mum was all around his son as they served lovely mother and child goal online

Social media users across the country have shared hilarious comments about the video as some of them pointed out that they look like lovers

Are you a fan of enviable mother and son moments? Music superstar Burna Boy and his beloved mother, Bose Ogulu, just served their fans with one.

Bose Ogulu, who is also Burna Boy's manager, wrapped around her son in a fun video that emerged on social media, and Nigerians can't take their eyes off it.

One of the people who witnessed the lovely mother and daughter moment could be heard in the background telling Burna's mum to leave the camera angle she was covering.

Check out the lovely mother and son video below:

Nigerians react to video of Burna Boy and his mother

Social media users across the country have shared hilarious reactions to the beautiful video of Burna Boy and his mother.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Jbr1234789:

"That's her biggest investment mahn."

London_hub.fashion:

"That's how it should be! Dont let Nigerian mentality cloud your senses. Mother and son bond."

Preshly_koncept:

"I so much love these two relationship though."

Ariel_9th:

"Mama is always proud of her Son,amazing family….me and my Son in the future Insha Allah."

Surebillionzqueen:

"That’s how you grab what’s urs forever."

Mizgrace5:

"I can picture me and my younger bro right now people in the area thinks he is my bf."

Burna Boy's mum threatens him in video

Legit.ng previously reported that Burna Boy and his manager mother, Bose Ogulu, sparked hilarious reactions on social media with a viral video of them.

In the video, Burna was entertaining his followers with the preview of his next big hit song, and his mum ordered him to stop.

The Grammy winner tried to continue the vibes, but his mum intervened and threatened to shoot him.

