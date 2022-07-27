Popular Nollywood actor, Olaiya Igwe, has clocked a new age to the joy of his many fans on social media

The movie star took to his official Instagram page to share a birthday photo of himself as fans shared their well-wishes

A number of fans dropped congratulatory messages for the actor as he celebrated his new age with them

Popular Nigerian actor, Olaiya Igwe, recently took to social media to share the news of his birthday with fans.

The Nollywood star clocked the new age on July 27, 2022, and he took to his official Instagram page to post a nice photo of himself.

Olaiya accompanied the photo with a caption where he thanked God for the numerous blessings in his life as he marked the big day.

Actor Olaiya marks birthday. Photos: @olaiyaigwefilms

He wrote:

“Happy birthday to me !! Another year of Allah faithfulness In my life! Modupe fún àlàfíà. Modupe fún àwọn ọmọ mi. Modupe fún ọdún tó kọjá. Modupe fún ọdún yìí.

"Modupe fún gbogbo nkan. Modupe fún ìfẹ ti gbogbo eniyan ni ṣi mí.”

See his post below:

Fans and celebs congratulate Olaiya

After the veteran actor posted his birthday photo, a number of fans and celebrity colleagues trooped to his comment section with well wishes. Read what some of them had to say below:

Woliagba_ayoajewole:

“May God bless your new age sir. Thank you so much for your impacts. May your years be long❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Ayoolaiya:

“Happy birthday sir, may your new age be blessed abundantly ”

Realanre:

“Happy birthday to you, sir.”

Khinghabeeb:

“Happy birthday sir long life and prosperity ❤️”

Hecares4u:

“Happy birthday Egbon mi oloruko LLNP in good health and wealth God bless you always ..✅”

Happy birthday to Olaiya.

Olaiya shows support for Portable

The controversial singer, Portable, made headlines over his visit to the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) boss MC Oluomo, where he was assured and told to go anywhere in Lagos state without fear.

Another video from the visit, which surfaced online, showed veteran actor Olaiya Igwe was present during Portable’s visit to MC Oluomo.

Olaiya, in the video, talked about Portable’s generosity, which he learnt from the NURTW chieftain as he encouraged him to continue with the good deeds.

