Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has once again shown love to his friend and Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus

Taking to his social media page, the music star posted a photo of the movie star ahead of her birthday and accompanied it with a sweet note

Davido noted his love for Eniola Badmus as he showed her appreciation for everything she has done for him

Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has once again showed fans the tight bond he shares with Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus.

Badmus is set to clock a year older on September 7 and Davido took to his page to celebrate her ahead of the big day.

The Electricity crooner posted a photo of the actress on his Instagram story and accompanied it with a sweet birthday message.

Davido celebrates Eniola Badmus ahead of birthday with sweet message. Photos: @davido, eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

Davido spoke on his love for the actress. Not stopping there, he also showed appreciation to her and thanked her for everything.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He wrote:

“Love you Eniola Badmus. Thank you for everything.”

See a screenshot of his post below:

Davido celebrates Eniola Badmus ahead of birthay. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

So sweet.

Eniola Badmus pens heartfelt note to Davido over their friendship

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Eniola Badmus recently went on social media to speak on her friendship with Davido.

She took to social media to show her gratitude to the music star with a heartwarming post.

On her verified Instagram page, Eniola shared a photo of herself with the singer in his Banana Island mansion and accompanied it with a touching caption where she thanked him for his support.

In her words:

“Thank you for always supporting me @davido OBO no go minus”

Davido steals show as American rapper Travis Scott brings him on stage at O2

Top US rapper Travis Scott has sparked sweet reactions from Nigerians online after giving his fans a wholesome taste of the Afrobeats experience at his recent O2 Arena concert.

Fans who stormed the venue to watch their favourite rapper perform had no idea that they would also be getting performances from one of Nigeria’s biggest music stars.

Halfway into the concert, Scott sent the audience wild with excitement after calling Davido on stage to perform.

The 30BG crooner hit the stage in style and performed Fall and IF, with the charged-up crowd singing the songs word for word.

Source: Legit.ng