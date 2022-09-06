Nigerian music superstar, Davido, keeps showing that he has a stage presence and connects well with his teeming fan base around the world

The singer recently performed to a large crowd in Sweden, and a video of his energetic performance in Stockholm has emerged online

In the video, Davido vibed with the ladies as he moved very close to them and even kissed the hand of one of them

Every Davido fan will love to have the experience his Swedish crowd had recently when the Nigerian superstar visited the country.

Davido treated the ladies who attended his show in Stockholm, Sweden, to a time to remember for a long time as he delivered a quality performance on stage.

The DMW boss brought all the energy on stage, and the ladies matched it by shouting at the top of their lungs while he performed his hit song Champion Sound.

The energy was up so much that Davido dipped his microphone in the mouth of a lady who was so engrossed in the performance.

Watch the video of the powerful performance below:

Nigerians react to the video

Social media users in Nigeria have dropped hilarious comments on the video of Davido's powerful performance in Sweden.

Y.nisholar:

"Na why we dey call am G.O.A.T."

Lucyemulo:

"Only one baddest."

Vio_fresh:

"This right here is what we call energetic performance with crowd participation, it can only be the Baddest."

Kingdexmond:

"My all time baddest, this one choke."

Certified_marvis___001:

"These ladies ready to off anything for OBO."

Davido takes Dubai crowd down memory lane with a mesmerising performance

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian music superstar Davido had a show to remember in Dubai after thrilling his audience to a classic performance.

The singer decided to ditch his more recent tracks and gave the Dubai fans some of his oldies at the Afrowlrd Festival concert held in the United Arab Emirates.

He was all excited and lively as the crowd sang along to his old music, which sparked mixed reactions from his fans back home.

