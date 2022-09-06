Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo's only son and first child Alexander is celebrating his birthday today, September 6

The Iyawo Mi crooner took to his Instagram page with photos of the boy as he gushed and prayed over him

Fans and colleagues of the singer who love his family have flooded his page with birthday wishes and prayers for Alex

Popular Nigerian entertainer Timi Dakolo became a father on this day twelve years ago, and he has shared a post to celebrate the milestone.

Dakolo, on his Instagram page, put up adorable photos of his cute son Alexander who currently resides outside the country with his mum and two sisters.

Timi Dakolo celebrates son as he turns 12

Source: Instagram

Gushing over his son, the singer announced that he has finally clocked a big age and then proceeded to pray for him.

"Happy birthday to the chairman @alexanderdakolo . The Big 12. God bless you richly my beloveth son. Grow in grace and God’s wisdom."

See the post below:

Nigerians celebrate Alex

beekayffg:

"Happy birthday star boy Alex."

lawrence_emareyo:

"Happy birthday son, wish you heaven’s best blessings as you celebrate today and forever."

mcfrank1010:

"Happy birthday our chairman keep flourishing and enjoy life."

kvng_jennie:

"Happy birthday Alex my birthday mate. Long life and prosperity hun. God bless you."

nessa_obj:

"Happy Birthday Alex. May you grow flourishing and thriving!"

real___josephine:

"Happy birthday Alex, continue making your mummy and daddy proud❤️❤️❤️❤️"

mzz_bina:

"September people are the cutest sha. Happy birthday son ❤️❤️❤️"

m3odimc:

"Amen! A wonderful birthday Alex keep growing in God's unending love "

Timi Dakolo’s son trolls mum as she sleeps with mouth open

Timi Dakolo once again shared the antics his children were up to online after his son, Alexander, trolled his mother, Busola.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the music star posted a video his son made while his mother slept with her mouth wide open.

Not stopping there, Alexander featured his sleeping mother in a trending Shrek challenge on social media.

The challenge involved him replicating the scene from the movie where Princess Fiona sang while a bird whistled along till it swelled up and burst.

Source: Legit.ng