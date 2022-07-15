Popular Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage will now be addressed as a 'doctor' following the conferrement of a honorary doctorate on her by her alma mater

Photos and videos from the ceremony has hit the internet and it was a moment of pride for Tiwa who donned a bright red ceremonial robe

The singer's son Jamil and her loved ones came through for the special moment and Nigerians have congratulated her

Top Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has continued to put the country on the world map in a positive way with her music.

Just recently, her alma mater, University of Kent, recognised Tiwa Savage for her exceptional music career.

Nigerians congratulate Tiwa Savage on latest achievement Photo credit: @missamadi

Source: Instagram

Photos and videos from the ceremony has made the rounds on social media, and Tiwa donned a red academic robe over her white dress with a ceremonial cap to match.

The singer who completed a degree in Business Administration at the University of Kent took a group photo with other academics in the school.

Tiwa's adorable son Jamil aka Jam Jam and her other loved ones accompanied her to the special occasion.

Nigerians congratulate Tiwa Savage

beejaykruzbeats:

"Congratulations to you tiwa."

baroones_and_duches_jewelry:

"Congratulations."

iampeppi_:

"Yass queen "

mimshachproperty_realestate:

"Congratulations Queen "

iamflorenceifeoma:

"Congratulations queen "

coral.bim:

"Congratulations Tiwa baby ✨"

caxxie_:

"Dr. Tiwatope Savage "

icon_billion_gist:

"Dr tiwa savage doings @tiwasavage my baby she's a DR of music "

mhiz_tomi02:

"Dr Tiwa in the building @tiwasavage congratulations."

worthyqueen1:

"Congratulations to her."

Tiwa Savage begs Jamil to spend time with her after three months apart

Award-winning Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage could not help but show her disappointment after her son Jamil aka Jam Jam chose other people over her.

The singer, in a series of videos she shared on her Instagram story channel, tried to convince her son to spend time with her instead of hanging out with his cousins.

Jamil disclosed that Tiwa postponing his playtime with his boys till the next day makes him sad, and the singer tried to make him see reasons why they should hang out instead.

She also added that she and her son just reunited since April.

Source: Legit.ng