The 2022 Headies Awards has continued to get people talking on social media as they reacted to some of the winners

Top singer, Wizkid’s aide, Godson, went online to shade the show organizers after Davido bagged the Humanitarian award

According to Godson, the Headies does not know what it means to be a humanitarian and Nigerians have reacted to his post

Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s aide, Godson, caused a buzz after he slammed the Headies Awards over Davido’s win.

The Headies Awards which took place in America on September 4, 2022, has continued to get people talking on social media as some of them expressed their joy or dissatisfaction.

Godson took to his social media page to shade the show organisers over what appeared to be Davido’s win of the Humanitarian Award.

Wizkid's aide slams Headies as Davido bags Humanitarian award.

Source: Instagram

On his Instagram story, Wizkid’s aide noted that the Headies clearly does not know the meaning of humanitarian.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See a screenshot of his post below:

Nigerians react as Wizkid’s aide shades Headies over Davido’s win

Godson’s post went viral online and drew mixed reactions from Nigerians. Read some of them below:

Donwilly01_:

“Who be this One???? Wiz no talk you want talk abeg park well.”

_raborme_:

“Oya show us the meaning…ode!”

David.agusiy:

“Oya tell us the meaning.”

Chyo.maa:

“That’s how y’all cause rivalries ‍♀️.”

Kayi_boyi:

“Haters must hate.”

Purity.edem:

“Ur oga win no body cry why davido come dey pain u ?‍♀️”

Im_sheila00:

“Why e come still Dey pain una.”

Hmm.

Masterkraft drags Headies for not recognising him

Following the 15th Headies Awards, which took place on Sunday night, September 4, in the US, one of Nigeria’s leading producers, Masterkraft, has called out award organisers.

Masterkraft spoke about his achievement in the music industry, saying the Headies has continuously ignored him.

The producer added that with or without the Headies, he would continue to be a blessing to many and leave the world a forever legend.

Masterkraft also listed those he has been blessed to work with in the music industry and his post stirred reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng