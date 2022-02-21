A video of music star Flavour has surfaced on social media and gotten members of the online community talking

The clip captured the moment a colleague, Onyenze Amobi, showed the singer love with money and also tried to spray cash on his dead

Flavour’s reaction to the individual’s attempt got social media users making jokes about the singer protecting his glory

Nigerian singer Flavour has once again stirred reactions on social media after dodging the attempts of another overzealous supporter.

Recall that the singer had been a topic of discussion online after a video captured the moment he pushed a female fan who tried to hug him without consent.

A rich colleague tried to spray money on Flavour and he dodged. Photo: @2niteflavour/@onyenzeofficial

Source: Instagram

Well, another video going around showed Flavour performing on stage as a colleague, Onyenze Amobi, joined and appreciated him with cash.

Amobi was seen spraying wads of cash on the singer but the moment he made an attempt to place the money on Flavour’s head, the singer quickly dodged and stopped it from happening.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The individual didn’t seem to take offence at Flavour's defence as they both locked arms in an embrace before he departed the stage.

Watch the viral video below:

Reactions to Flavour's action:

sologoldz said:

"Lol e no wan make them use him head ."

greatmombee said:

"No come take the small glory wey I dey manage."

khemo___ said:

"Baba no wan make them take money carry hin glory ."

i__train_people_into_tech said:

"That's his policy. People need to respect that."

ceemplybecca said:

"But why spray money on someone’s head tho ?"

nodachris said:

"Wisdom is the Key... And the application of understanding is precious (That's why he Hugged Him)."

chidoxflash said:

"Yes stop that nonsense! You can spray every other place not where the oil or grace is!"

Flavour and daughter mark birthday on same day

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that singer, Flavour, and his pretty daughter, Kaima, added another year.

To celebrate his 38th birthday, the Nwa Baby crooner shared a throwback photo of himself from his struggling days.

Flavour’s baby mama also posted photos of the music star and their daughter who shares the same birthday with her dad.

Source: Legit.ng