Popular Nigerian rapper, Ice Prince Zamani, has made the news after he was arrested by the police

The music star was arrested after he allegedly abducted a police officer who stopped him for driving without plates and threatened to throw him in the river

The news was shared online by police PRO David Hundeyin who added that the rapper would be arraigned in court

Nigerian rapper, Ice Prince, has been arrested by the police.

The music star was taken into custody after he allegedly abducted a police officer who tried to arrest him.

According to reports from police PRO, David Hundeyin, the music star was stopped by the police for driving without license plates and he agreed to be taken to the station.

Rapper Ice Prince arrested for allegedly abducting police officer. Photos: @banhundeyin, @iceprincezamani

Hundeyin however claimed that the rapper instead abducted the officer in his car, assaulted him and threatened to throw him into the river.

The police PRO further noted that Ice Prince will be arraigned in court today, September 2, 2022.

He wrote:

“At 3am today, @Iceprincezamani was stopped for driving without license plates. He agreed to be taken to the station. He, thereafter, abducted the police officer in his car, assaulted him and threatened to throw him in the river. He has been arrested and would be arraigned today.”

Nigerians react to Ice Prince’s arrest for allegedly abducting police

The news of Ice Prince’s arrest soon spread like wildfire on social media and it raised mixed reactions from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Kinghashthattag:

“You think there are no laws in Nigeria until...... ”

Kika_falz:

“Na him find trouble.”

Mz_barbss:

“Oh no.. Wrong move..”

Poshestmag:

“I no trust Nigerian police, let’s hear from him first.”

Olayemimclean__:

“Hin get mind oooooo. Hmmmm! Bye bye to his freedom.”

Officialdanielrolland:

“Until we hear from iceprince!!!”

Jochee_bird:

“Is that really what happened?”

Kennedyexcel:

“Make we hear him own side of the story because una dey lie well well ..”

King_skiche:

“They just tried to bully this guy aswear… if you’ve ever been to a police custody you’ll understand. Most of the officers are bullies! They just make you feel less of yourself .”

Chiiwete_:

“This is ice water prince not our ice prince abeg .”

Hmm.

