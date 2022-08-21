Some foremost Nigerian show promoters and socialites were said to have been arrested by security operatives in Dubai

The quartet of Baddy Oosha, Olofin Snipper, Milly Hussle, and Obinna The Boss have been said to have been arrested in Dubai for fraud and other offences

Details of their arrest have not been established as the Dubai authorities are yet to release a statement, Nigerians have taken to social media to drop hilarious comments

Reports that some Nigerian socialites and show promoters have been arrested in Dubai have dominated the social media space.

The people involved in the arrest include Baddy Oosha, Olofin Snipper, Milly Hussle, Obinna The Boss and their accomplices, who were all reported nabbed in Dubai for fraud-related and other offences.

Baddy Oosha, others allegedly arrested in Dubai. Credit: @baddyoosha @_olofinsnipper @millyhussle

Source: Instagram

All of them are based in Dubai and have allegedly been detained in UAE with their accomplices.

However, the authenticity of this report is still under question as Dubai authorities have not released a statement about the arrest as at the time of this report. But social media pages of the people mentioned in the case have been buzzing with comments about the arrest.

Their alleged arrest is also trending on Twitter:

Check out a post about their arrest below:

Check out what Nigerians are saying about the arrest below:

Callmedamy:

"Hushpapi would be happy to see them."

808andyblayz:

"If you have been looking for a reason to stay motivated on ur grind ! This is one! They’re not doing better than you who’s legitimately working hard! Just continue on that path of hard work you will succeed."

Kennypaul4life:

"Free Oosha no be when FBI or Interpol is involved oo this ones no be EFCC oo."

Momentswithbreezy:

"At this rate, to enter Dubai as a normal Nigerian go take God’s grace and plenty scrutinizing."

Itz_horluwahseun:

"I dey see comments like oosha bawo freedom soon, make him no sha dey guilty, if him dey guilty ewon ya."

