Actress Helena Duru was recently a victim of brutalization by some men of the Econic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Enugu

Narrating her heartbreaking ordeal, the filmmaker recounted how te me broke into her home and took turns in beating her up

Sharing videos of the aftermath of the horrible ordeal, Duru also added that the superior who accompanied the men hit her head till she bled

Actress and filmmaker Helena Duru has taken to social media with video evidence of how she was beaten up and brutalized by some officer of the Economic and Finanacial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Enugu.

The movie star in her post narated how the unidentified men broke into her home and tried to get her to open the door.

Upon forcefully gaining entry, the now identified officers who seemed to be Hausa men took turns beating the actress who eventually fled into the bathroom.

In a bid to report to their superior who was waiting downstairs for them, the actress got another round of beating.

This time, the superior repeatedly hit her head until she felt fluid running down her face which turned out to be blood.

Attached to Duru's post were several videos of her bleeding head and parts of her body that took the hit during the terrible ordeal.

"The next thing we heard they started damaging the staircase door and gained acces . I went inside my room and locked the door. Two men climbed to my flat, damaged my two doors, gained access into my house and started beating me. I got a slap first that made me shouted Jesus Christ . They spoke in Hausa language but all I could hear was “yamiri” the beating became intense as they beat me in turns , using a rod/stick ( don’t exactly know what that was ) all over my body . One picked my usb phone cord and descended on me."

Nigerians react to Helena's post

chizzyalichi:

"OMG. Pls hurry to the hospital and get treat first. So sorry dear."

chomyblack1:

"Jesus what is this lord "

sitaoluchukwu:

"Jesus! This is so inhuman "

prittican_yakubu:

"OMG whar sort of nonsense is this one for Godsake ...Am so sorry dear."

joyegosteve:

"WHAT IS THIS??????? Jesus Christ"

