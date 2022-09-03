A video of Nigerian singer Rema captured backstage with American music star, Madonna has gone viral

In the trending clip, the two share a hug before Madonna goes on to commend him on his show, calling him a great singer

The video which sees Rema holding her hand as he thanks her, has sparked reaction on social media

The Nigerian music industry continues to get global recognition, and fans are super proud of this.

Divine Ikubor who is better known by his stage name, Rema, recently Nigerians something to be excited about a video currently trending on social media.

The video has sparked reactions. Credi: @heisrema, @madonna

Source: Instagram

The video posted by @goldmyne, the singer is seen backstage with award-winning American music star, Madonna.

Sharing an embrace, Madonna commended the singer on his show and complimented him on being a great performer.

To this, Rema stated that she was a great inspiration to him.

Watch the beautiful moment below:

Social media users react to video of Rema and Madonna

princeoflagos:

"Naija to the world."

cclaimyours:

"Madonna no dull hold am for waistline."

sincerelynonso:

"Rema going places . Doing gods work ❤️"

at_jbrand:

"We still don't know what we have.."

thereal_oluwabukola:

"God so much bless for this naija....we get better better products but our leaders."

only___motolos:

"Beautiful to see ❤️"

call_me_toni01:

"MAVIN DID!!!"

