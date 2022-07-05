Nigerian singer Rema stirred reactions from his fans after he made a statement about BET award singer Tems

Rema declared she is fine as he went on to use a picture of Tems as his Twitter handle display picture

Many Nigerians have since taken to social media to react as some pointed out that Tems is an aunty to the Calm Down singer

It seems Nigerian singer and songwriter Rema may be having a crush on 2022 BET Award winner Tems.

Rema, who has taken to his Twitter handle to spark reactions via his different tweets, talked about Tems’ beauty as he said she is pretty.

Tems is fine: Rema declares Credit: @heisrema @tems

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“Tems is fine asf.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the tweet below:

Internet users react

Many Nigerians have taken to the comment section to react to Rema’s tweet, with some stressing that Tems is out of his league.

Some fans went on to suggest Mavin artist Ayra Starr to Rema instead. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

classicpaul:

"U fit take Ayra Starr but "Tems" that's where you cross the line,"

Remzzor:

"Aunty e ni oooo."

valking:

"Divine don’t let us fight"

sophia:

"Your teeth never strong to chew that kpomo.."

sira:

"She don dey enter him eye oo"

musaxv:

"Na your Aunty be that bro."

buchi:

"Tems is a beautiful girl and I like that you admire her beauty, However, your music rema in recent times has lack anything good on its lyrics, it's as if you don't write them,I have listened to calm down and the lyrics is a no no for me, I advise you pay attention to your lyrics."

Rema says he has never slept with a woman

Rema seems to be having a free day today as he dropped several tweets on his verified Twitter page with different claims and revelations, which translated to topics for his fans and followers to discuss.

In these tweets, the Mavin act, who announced that he was back in town in the United Kingdom, said he was dating.

Rema also disclosed that he has never slept with a woman. According to him, no one has proof against his statement.

Source: Legit.ng