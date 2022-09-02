“She’s in Jail Right Now”: Buju Opens Up About Lady Who Tried to Blackmail Him With Pregnancy, Unclad Photos
- Nigerian singer Buju now known as BNXN trended on social media recently after photos and a video of him made the rounds
- A Swedish lady who shared the viral photos and video claimed that the singer got her pregnant and abandoned her
- In an interview with HOT fm Lagos, Buju spilled the tea on the issue and noted that everything the lady said was a fabricated lie
Popular Nigerian singer Buju has finally opened up on the reason his private photos and video made the rounds on social media.
According to him, the Swedish lady who pulled the stunt is currently in jail for trying to blackmail him because all she wanted was money.
On getting her pregnant and absconding, BNXN disclosed that everything the lady said was a fabricated lie.
"God don butter my bread": Nigerian man causes stir in public, kisses Oyinbo lady, then shouts loudly in video
He noted that people wouldn't have taken it lightly with him if he was the one who did something like that to a woman.
On if they were dating, BNXN disclosed that she isn't his ex, and he was just on tour in Sweden.
Watch the video below:
Nigerians react to BNXN's revelation
Those who reacted to the video were happy that the girl got what she deserved. Below are some of the reactions:
gen.abacha:
"As she should."
ymply_amiyyah:
"That’s good "
charityowoh:
"Love him."
thefashygram:
"The ex girlfriend deserves it. What the hell?"
adewale.dev:
"The ex deserve to rot in jail."
thefashygram:
"Delusional human being for making a video of someone without their consent."
olardunie:
"Hmmm."
g2amani:
"Brozay… BNXN "
Ruger and Buju BNXN fight dirty on Twitter
Nigerian young singers Michael Adebayo Olayinka better known as Ruger and Daniel Benson aka Buju or BNXN took their cold war to Twitter.
"Wahala for who no get man": Reactions as BBNaija's Lilo shows off her boo, says she is pregnant in fun video
The music stars seriously dragged each other over their works as they engaged in an online supremacy battle.
Things got so intense between them, and they let their emotions set in as they didn't just body shame each other; they also talked down on each other's musical works and used unprintable words to qualify one another.
Their fans also picked sides in the messy fight as the two artistes trended on Twitter.
