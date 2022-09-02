Nigerian singer Timaya has been thrown into grief following the tragic death of his best friend in America

The heartbroken singer in a tweet expressed disbelief over the fact that his friend was gone just after they reconciled

Fans of the singer as well as other netizens have sent in their condolences and kind words via the tweet

Popular Nigerian musician Timaya has taken to social media to announce the tragic passing of hie best friend, Nnamdi in America.

Questioning why it had to happen and he had to travel for such a tragedy, Timaya revealed that he had just reconciled with the deceased.

Timaya grieves as he loses best friend Photo credit: @timayatimaya

Source: Instagram

"I can’t believe I came to America to bury my BEST friend. Nnamdi why? And we just reconciled."

View the tweet below:

Nigerians sympathize with Timaya

@Nath36061086:

"At least you guys reconciled before he died, you fit no forgive yourself if una never settle before e go."

@iamiwu25:

"We never hear he was your friend till his death now why our life is like this."

@itzlast_born:

"May Nnamdi shortcomings be forgiven by our Lord Jesus Christ, and may He grant his soul eternal rest in Heaven "

@Ojay_perp:

"Be grateful to God that you both reconciled before his passing. Had a fight with a friend while in sec. school. we didn't talk nor reconciled and she died immediately after sec.school. I still feel terrible about it till this day."

@LunguDogara:

"Maybe you people reconciled for him to go in peace. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences Chulo!"

@Mohyo_soreoluwa:

"Tomorrow is not promised. Always remind yourself everyday. "

@afolabi_cares:

"So sorry for your loss chulo. My condolences! It’s so cold outside remember?"

Source: Legit.ng