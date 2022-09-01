Nigerian singer Omah Lay has dropped some motivational words for his fans who are still struggling to make it

The singer, in a statement, revealed he came from the slums; he, however, added that his story has changed

Omah Lay said he is now a millionaire despite his background as he encouraged his fans that they can do the same

Nigerian singer and songwriter Omah Lay, who released his first official single, ‘You’ on February 14, 2020, has shared his grass-to-grace story.

Omah Lay, in a statement via his official Twitter handle, said he came from the slums area in Nigeria as he hinted at his new net worth as a singer.

Omah Lay says he is now a millionaire. Credit: @omah_lay

Source: Instagram

The Boy Alone singer, in his tweet, said he is now a millionaire while also encouraging his fans and followers with some motivational words that they can achieve the same as him.

In his words:

“Dawg!! I came all the way from the slums and became a millionaire. you can do it too!!”

Fans react as Omah Lay shares his grass-to-grace story

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

adotbaba01:

"Motivational Speaker @Omay_Lay, don't give us the fishy talk, teach us how you caught your fish."

big_buhari:

"Only millionaires in dollars can actually say they millionaires!!"

smog2secondz:

"Oga tell us the real truth."

abdulhakeem:

"Oya bless me with something ,make I take start e nor easy."

i_nickyfresh:

"Life can go from 0 to 100 real quick just keep believing. Marine base boy."

epuemrobert:

"Omah lay i dey try to do it too but e never gree happen oh."

boikevin1:

"Omah lay, why are you tweeting this? You want me to start crying."

Omah Lay opens up on depression

Omah Lay had earlier opened up about some of his personal experiences.

In a series of tweets via his Twitter handle, the singer spoke about depression and how he lost his mind and literally wanted to kill himself.

According to him, his depression worsened after sleeping with his therapist.

Omah Lay, who recently dropped a new song dubbed Boy Alone, said it might be the last time his fans would hear him cry on a song.

