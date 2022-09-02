Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa and Fuji singer Wasui Alabi Pasuma havebeen friends from way back before they became famous

The actress recently took a trip down memory lane and shared a photo of one of their moments together as young adults

Celebrating the musician for coming this far with a better life, Amusa recounted how he saved her from her terrible phone

Most Nigerian celebrities come together from way back, and it is one reason their relationship still goes on strong against all odds in the present day.

Popular Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa and Fuji musician Wasiu Alabi Pasuma have been friends for years and she recently shared proof.

Dayo Amusa shares throeback photo with fuji musician Photo credit: @dayoamusa

She posted a photo of younger versions of herself and Pasuma and in her caption, gave glory to God because the photo tells many stories.

The actress also tagged the photo days of their humble beginning when the real was real.

"The humble beginning!!! When the real was real! @officialpasuma I celebrate you today… Behind this picture is so many stories that hits differently then but alhamdulilahi we are still here. Anytime I remember how you saved me from my rubber band Nokia phone then I still laugh #throwback"

See the post below:

Nigerians react to the throwback

officialarole:

"Where Dayo Amusa please?"

realanitajoseph:

"Jezzz wow wow you were lil oh"

ogoaremude:

" heart of gratitude Àdùfẹ́ is one that thinks backward when the future has arrived. Kú àì gbàgbé. Very thoughtful Dayo."

khemmypretty:

"Pictures tell memories ❤️"

dupebello2010:

"Hmmm it can only be God "

christianaboluwade:

"Sister Dayo , this throw away not throw back "

omoniyi.salami:

"Wow!!! You have always been beautiful. You no buy the beauty, na natural ❤️"

