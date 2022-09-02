American rapper Cardi B is known for her love for Nigeria and has shown it on a number of occasions in the past

In a recent video, the music star once again confirmed her love for Nigeria as she vibed to a song by Timaya while eating

The video has left many Nigerians gushing with pride as they beckoned on Timaya to consider a remix of the song with Cardi B

Nigerian music is fast gaining ground on the international scene, with many international artists now willing to jump on such songs at any opportunity.

An exciting video that has since gone viral showed American rapper Cardi B, also known as Chioma B in Nigeria, vibing to Timaya’s hit song dubbed ‘I Can’t Kill My Self’ released in 2019.

Cardi B vibed to Timaya's song. Credit: @cardib @timaya

Source: Instagram

The moment of pride for many nationals who watched the video was how Cardi B sang the song like a typical Nigerian as she enjoyed her meal.

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Nigerians react as Cardi B sings Timaya’s song

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions to the video below:

zeenee_official:

"She don sing am again she too like this song when she been come show for Nigeria na dis song she sing till she go."

malcomx_101:

"Cardi B is giving a Chioma vibe ."

uc_patrick:

"You sure say Cardi B no be Igbo woman .."

marachukwu5:

"Cardi just have to love her mennn❤️❤️."

2iceastall:

"Since when she left naija, she never remain the same naija blood dey there."

_iceffizy:

"Why yankee people dey like play with our songs like this."

_officialiceman

"And she use Nigerian accent ooo."

_oba10:

"Loool Cardi b is really Nigerian cos this is what a normal Nigerian do when eating food they like."

Cardi B hits 100 million followers on Instagram

New York rap supremo Cardi B made social media history since breaking out in 2018 with her debut album Invasion of Privacy.

As confirmed by Cardi B Updates on Instagram, the rapper has become the fastest female to reach the 100 million followers milestone in the genre on Instagram.

Cardi also becomes only the 12th musician to mark this achievement and user number 28 in the social network's history.

Source: Legit.ng