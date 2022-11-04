Nigerian music star Burna Boy is known to have a deep bond with his mother and manager, Bose Ogulu, and has shown it on a number of occasions

A video which has gone viral showed the singer’s mum displaying some dances moves alongside some dancers in Sint Maarten

Burna Boy could be seen cheering his mother on, an action that has left many of the singer’s fans gushing

Nigerian international artist and Grammy Award winner Burna Boy and his mother, Bose Ogulu, who doubles as his manager, have on a number of occasions served their fans some mother-and-son goals.

In a viral video from Sint Maarten, Burna Boy and his mother gave fans more than what they bargained for.

A video showed Burna Boy and his mother in Sint Maarten. Credit: @burnaboy

A video showed the moment the singer’s mum joined a group of dancers as she thrilled those present with some energetic dance steps.

To make it even more special, Burna Boy was seen all smiles as he cheered his mother on.

See the video below:

Fans gush as Burna Boy’s mum shows of dance moves in Sint Maarten

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

folusfolus:

"She go live long insha Allah ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

ngel_uma:

"See how burna is smiling, from ear to ear."

sparkie_hairaffair:

"How I will be following my son any where he goes."

jay_elcostumeries:

"I just love how Burna is happy watching his mom."

maduadimichael.x:

"She's an icon!"

the_omokehinde:

"I heard she used to dance with Fela."

chiwendusalufu:

"I like the way the guy carries his mom with him to anywhere in the world, that how it should be not when she dies he spents million for burial."

Burna Boy mourns amid report of Davido's son Ifeanyi's death

Nigerian international artiste Burna Boy set aside the music rivalry between him and DMW label boss Davido as he joined other celebrities to mourn the singer’s son Ifeanyi Adeleke.

In a post via his Instastory, Burna Boy shared a bird and heartbreak emoji.

While he didn't mention who he was mourning, some netizens concluded the Grammy award winner was mourning Davido's son.

