A video of some top Nigerian celebrities linking up in London has sparked hilarious reactions on social media

In the video, Davido met up with controversial media personality Daddy Freeze at Pastor Tobi's crib in London

Upon sighting him, the singer expressed big surprise as the socialite pastor bragged about changing his route to London

You know that surprising moment you meet up with someone at a location you don't expect them to be in? That was exactly what happened when Davido and Daddy Freeze linked up in London.

Davido meets Daddy Freeze in London. Credit: @davido @tobiadegboyega_ @daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

The media personality was a guest of celebrity pastor, Tobi in London, and Davido also came through to the gathering.

Upon seeing him, the Stand Strong crooner exclaimed in shock as they exchanged pleasantries.

Pastor Tobi shared the video via his Instastory channel and bragged about changing Davdo's route from Atlanta, United States, to London, United Kingdom.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Davido and Daddy Freeze's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of Davido and Daddy Freeze meeting up at Pastor Tobi's house in London.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Mopcomedian:

"Baba almost freeze for hand, e don cast be say e don cast."

Shii.zy:

"So Daddy Freeze too? Abeg no vex for all d comments wey ah don drop on your page since these days."

Shades_of_grains:

"Baba sneak go see pastor,David cast am,na why king saul dey chase am that time…he will soon do a video waving his hands now and telling us how him and pastor has been friends before we were all born."

Officialsaint_b:

"So daddy freeze na strong Man, no wonder he be like the way him be."

Billygogo_:

"So Daddy freeze fit dey chop life with a pastor, but him dey always talk say Christianity na scam."

Daddy Freeze sends Davido N1k for recharge card

Legit.ng previously reported that Daddy Freeze gave out money to Davido, but his own donation was not in millions of naira.

The media personality gave the singer one thousand naira to buy airtime and reach out to people who have been sending him money.

He appreciated the singer for being a giver, and Nigerians reacted to his gesture toward Davido.

