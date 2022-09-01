Popular Nigerian singer 9ice's 8-year-old daughter Michelle does a lot for her mum and she recently highlighted them in a funny video

The young girl asked why her mum would say she doesn't do anything when she runs around the house carrying out tasks for her

Many people found the video both cute and funny, and they could not help but notice Michelle's accent

Popular Nigerian musician 9ice's 8-year-old daughter Michelle has warmed the hearts of many with a beautiful video shared by her mum.

In the video, Michelle, with her foreign accent, called out her mum for saying she does nothing when she literally carries out tasks for her every single day.

Nigerians react as 9ice's daughter laments in cute video Photo credit: @9iceofficial/@instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

She then proceeded with the attitude of a drama queen to list the various errands she runs to the point of caring for her younger sibling.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

db_naturals_:

"Ahhh my baby girl was not informed "

xom_mie:

"It’s the accent for me."

_oyiza:

"It’s the attitude and accent for me! "

ayzne_:

"She’s even looking after her little one mama"

superwoman9ja:

"This one can talk sha "

ayobami_ade:

"It's the baby's expressions for me. Dah one no even send anybody"

chisom_sommie:

"She is holding that baby like a mum... I believe her "

wisdom_hephzibah:

"the girl is tired already, this errand thing is sweet when u have children "

thriftby_diorla:

"Her accent alone is pure "

iamc.assy:

"My mama suppose don deck me as I Dey talk that thing"

