A video is currently trending on social media as it captures the moment a toddler got a lace frontal wig installed

In the video, the child is seen in distress as she wails in the arms of her guardian, sparking reactions online

Many people slammed both the guardian and the hairstylist for putting the child through the stress

Another video of a baby sporting a lace frontal wig has surfaced online and a lot of social media users are not happy.

The video posted on Instagram sees a toddler who appears barely a year old crying out, her hair covered in a lace frontal wig.

The video has generated mixed reactions online. Credit: @chizzy_hairshop

Source: Instagram

The displeasure on the baby's face has left quite a number of people outraged over the stress the child has been put through.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media users react to trending video

toluwa_bori:

"The Iyawo Don Pablo for me…. How will they show us that their baby daddy is rich is they don’t do those ridiculous style for their baby."

iamrhody___:

"Even Kylie Jenner doesn't wear her daughter frontal tsw!!‍♀️"

bella_naturals.ng:

"Me as an adult I don’t feel comfortable on frontals Talk more of a baby."

og_philss:

"Which kind careless play b dis ?‍♀️"

oluwadharmie_:

"I can’t sha do this for my daughter,my husband would literally eat me raw. Even to do fine weave and put bead for her (2 years old girl ooo) na war. Not to talk of this."

chommyhairline:

"This is so wrong .. let a child be a child for Godsake ‍♀️"

pearlkiss_empire:

"The hair stylist wen still do am self no get conscience."

itz_poshbetty:

"This baby is too young for this self."

leahizy:

"I swear like what happened to Cornrows and beads or using beautiful children bands."

main_adijat:

"As an adult ,I don’t find frontals comfortable at all ,in terms of sleeping ,taking baths ,even the pain of fixing it and putting bands on it ,what’s the reason ,the very first time I did it ,I removed it the second day ,because of headache ,Now imagine what this child is going through. The pain is expressed on her face already."

Lady flaunts her bold baby hair, leaves internet users amused: "Those hairs are elders"

It appears the trend of laid edges and baby hair is here to stay, and apparently, people are pushing their boundaries.

In a video posted by hair blogger, @nigerianbraids, a lady shows off what appears to be quite a dramatic baby hair.

The video sees the young lady confidently showing off her braided hairstyle, which features huge patches of hair covering both sides of her forehead all the way to the brows.

Source: Legit.ng