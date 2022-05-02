Ex-Lockdown housemate, Nengi, is currently under fire on social media following a photo post she shared on Snapchat

The group photo feature Nengi, Laycon, Neo and fellow BBNaija Lockdown ladies, Dorathy Bachor and Vee Iye

However, the version posted by Nengi only featured her male colleagues while the ladies appeared to have been cropped out

Nengi’s action didn’t go down well with social media users as many came after her and dug up the original picture

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Nengi, has found herself in social media drama following a photo post shared on her page.

The reality star had put up a picture that featured fellow Lockdown season housemates, Laycon and Neo Akpofure.

Nengi trolled over photo post. Photo: @nengiofficial

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photo, Nengi captioned it "My Loves” and accompanied it with several heart emoticons.

However, social media users were not exactly pleased with the post as they managed to dig up the original version of the photo.

Apparently, the real version equally featured fellow BBNaija ladies, Dorathy Bachor and Vee Iye, but they were cropped out while Nengi shared the photo.

See the photos and screenshots of tweets from displeased netizens below:

Reactions from more social media users

kl_beddingsnmore said:

"So much noise over someone’s crop."

_mizkay_ said:

"You people should allow her rest Biko.... she’s not friends with them simply!"

hotboy_szn said:

"Make she come add who no be her love?"

noel.d.leon said:

"It’s ok to have your faves. Those 2 are her “loves”. Leave the lady alone."

real_firstlady1 said:

"What’s the big deal here ? Why can’t y’all learn to mind your business is it your friendship will their business feed you."

iam_renny said:

"Na she get her phone .. she can choose to crop everyone!"

