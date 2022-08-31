Crossdresser James Brown is currently in Lagos, and he appears to be having a great time with his crew members

The effeminate celebrity and his crossdresser friends stormed an award ceremony where they were all specially recognised

A video showing the moment they accepted their plaques surfaced on social media and got many people talking

Controversial crossdresser James Brown knows how to set tongues rolling in the online community and he recently did just that.

The effeminate celebrity, who is currently away from the UK and spending time in Lagos, made an appearance at an award ceremony alongside his crossdresser friends.

James Brown and crew receive award. Photo: @tosinsilverdam

Source: Instagram

Apparently, Brown and his crew were among the award recipients of the night. A video captured the moment they graced the stage to receive their plaques.

Brown, who was donned in female clothing as usual, strutted on the stage as he raised his plaque and thanked everyone for the recognition.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

This was followed by his friend, Tobi The Creator, equally showing home to receive his plaque before the two crossdressers made a victor walk on the stage.

Watch the viral video as sighted on social media below:

Read what netizens are saying

_d.h.a.v.i.d_ said:

"Wahala o it’s the strutting for me."

bolinto27 said:

"Radarada.. cos what is this? Ni Nigeria na.. issokay."

hadi__baby said:

"It’s just how those hosts are whispering and laughing ."

ezenwanyibekee said:

"What kind of award biko? What are these people promoting eh?."

mi_nganje said:

"Abeg life is too short and hard oh. Make everybody just dey happy jeje."

dolapo_mee said:

"Tobi na him dey confused pass for this world Oniranu."

joyousjoy5731 said:

"Na wa people are celebrating this God your patience is unique sodom people no do reach this one."

James Brown receives royal-like welcome as he visits Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the popular Nigerian crossdresser caused a lot of reactions when he left for the UK in February.

Three months after, James Brown announced his return to the country with a video that showed how he was welcomed by his people.

James in the video revealed that he will let people know why he returned to the country soon enough.

Source: Legit.ng