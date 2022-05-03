Popular Nigerian crossdresser James Brown caused a lot of reactions when he left for the UK in February

Three months after, Brown has announced his return to the country with a video that showed how he was welcomed by his people

James in the video revealed that he will let people know why he returned to the country soon enough

After spending three months in the UK, James Brown is back and he was welcomed back into the country in style.

The crossdresser was met at the airport with a crew consisting of his sister, friends, group of drummers and a surprise company.

James Brown welcomed back to Nigeria in style Photo credit: @wf_jamesbrown

The video further showed James' departure from the airport in what seemed to be an executive car before finding his way to his apartment.

The voice over of the video was done by the crossdresser himself and he assured fans that they would know why he returned to the country soon enough.

"I AM BACK ."

Watch the videos below:

Nigerians react

officerwoos:

"Welcome back sister James "

_therealsito:

"welcome back oo judges of london."

koda_moriss:

"Na now content go start Content from dodges."

_airrrrstar:

"You here to church ?God I missed this guy."

tinuu_xx:

"Afi speticulation speak what you understand abeg."

hefeh_becky:

"No let ‘em arrests you o."

oluwa1958_2013:

"Why are you back ? Lol."

kenzy.udosen:

"The gospel of Royalty! Yes!!!!! "

thesurpriseexperience:

"I love this guy he is just a vibe."

abike_oloriire:

"You can’t help but love him."

James Brown shades Bobrisky all the way from London

Popular crossdresser, James Brown sparked reactions on social media after he revealed how he feels about his former mentor and colleague, Bobrisky.

The crossdresser who was out of the country held a question and answer segment with fans on Instagram and he left no stone unturned.

As expected, a fan asked James about how he now views Bobrisky seeing as they are no longer cordial, and he pointed out that the controversial figure should be avoided.

