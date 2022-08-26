Singer Bella Shmurda is currently trending on social media following his unexpected exchange with a concert attendee

Apparently, the singer was performing at a show in LASU when an individual disrespected him and he didn’t let it slide

Shmurda in the viral video was captured going off on the fan and ordering his bouncers to fetch him from his spot

Singer Bella Shmurda recently had a gig at the Lagos State University (LASU) and there was an unpleasant exchange with one of the attendees.

A video making the rounds in the online community captured the moment an enraged Shmurda paused his performance and went off on the individual who crossed him.

Bella Shmurda orders bouncers to fish out fan who disrespected him at concert. Photo: @bella_shmurda

Source: Instagram

“Where that boy? Something dey worry you? You know say na LASU you dey?” the singer was heard saying as members of the audience watched.

Shmurda went on to instruct his bouncers to fetch the individual from his spot. Watch the exchange below:

Social media users react

ijobayanyan said:

"Lol Bella omo adugbo."

ologoz_gram said:

"Come collect ."

fjerrywestbrown said:

"Which one be Carry that boy come make una fight man to man."

drey001_ said:

"Lmao e no no say nah inside bbd."

ola_00767 said:

"Which one be carry that boy come. Make the two of them fight jare."

leksidesneh said:

"Na me be that guy but one day me self go blow."

itzgunti said:

"Them go knack you orobo bottle for head."

Bella Shmurda makes a case for yahoo boys

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that music star Bella Shmurda was recently a guest on the Echo Room podcast and he had a few words to share about internet fraudsters.

The singer refused to admit or deny his involvement in cybercrime while submitting that the situation in Nigeria has driven a lot of people to take wrong decisions.

According to Shmurda, people have responsibilities that would eventually spur them into making money the best way they can.

One social media user who reacted to his take wrote:

"Everybody understand how hard the country is but internet fr@ud is not an option tho. Not every way na way, some way are wayward ."

Source: Legit.ng