Singer Kizz Daniel recently had a show in Malawi, and the music star appeared to have had a great time with fans

An interesting highlight from the night happened when an overzealous female fan jumped on the Buga crooner and rocked him hard

The video stirred different reactions from the Nigerian singer’s fans and supporters in the online community

Music star Kizz Daniel has put his Tanzania episode behind him and continues to tour different African countries.

The Buga hitmaker was recently in Malawi for a concert, and thousands of fans stormed the venue to watch him perform.

Lady in bum shorts jumps on Kizz Daniel. Photo: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

A video making the rounds on social media captured an interesting highlight from the show with one of Kizz Daniel’s dedicated fans.

The overzealous female fan jumped on the father of two mid-performance and wrapped her legs around him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Kizz Daniel, in turn, allowed the female fan to enjoy her time, and he also grabbed her backside with both hands.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

As expected, the video stirred different reactions from netizens. Legit.ng gathered some reactions to the video below:

choplifekitchenlagos commented:

"Mama Ibeji will not like this oo."

clear_stretch_marks said:

"Na wetin dem want be this."

daezy_obi said:

"I don notice say Kizz Daniel loves them portable Hmmmmm I won’t give up sha, thank God say I don register for gym."

official_hope_id said:

"Who go carry me like this bayi ."

kulture_omj said:

"It won't end well with her boyfriend."

iamprettyslimx said:

"Why kizzdaniel dey chook hand for inside yansh ."

tarovisuals said:

"Na only slim girls him dey carry. Abi fat girls no dey come him concert?"

Davido makes fun of Kizz Daniel after singer’s early arrival ahead of Benin show

Legit.ng reported that Kizz Daniel appeared to be making amends after a string of controversies surrounding him and shows.

The Buga crooner took to social media to share a photo and revealed that he had landed in Benin Republic a day before the show.

Taking to the comment section, Davido teased the singer about his early arrival and their exchange amused fans.

Source: Legit.ng