Top Nigerian music stars, Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage, recently caused a buzz online after they were spotted together

Videos made the rounds of Tiwa and Burna embracing tightly after they met each other at a nightclub

In the video, the two music stars also appeared to share a cosy moment and some fans concluded that they kissed

Tiwa Savage spotted with Burna Boy at nightclub. Photos: @tooxclusive_com, @tiwasavage, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The female singer had her arms around Burna’s neck as they hugged it out for some seconds. Both artistes also raised speculations about them kissing, seeing as their faces were very close to each other in the video. However, they could only have been talking into each other’s ears, considering the noisy environment.

See the clip below:

Nigerians react to cosy video of Tiwa Savage with Burna Boy at the club

It didn’t take long for the video to spread on social media and it got a lot of people talking. Read some of their comments below:

Sznnn_x:

“Hmmmm this kiss emotional muaaah.”

_amtolu:

“If u see it clearly they were saying something to each others ears becos the place was noisy.”

Ladyk1960:

“She is single period.”

Udesamson84:

“The kissing for me.”

Playne04:

“She must v smelled so good for him to not want to let go.”

Im_avisky:

“Tiwa is available for anybody, just try get small star ⭐️”

Goodnessokwuma:

“Na friendly hug ”

Uyehpatience:

“Abeg this combination is my highness i love them.”

Interesting.

