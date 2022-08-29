Recently, a video of a Nigerian runs girl who stole her client’s valuables went viral on social media, and it got a lot of people talking

In the video, it was revealed that the client, who is a diasporan, paid the said runs girl more than she charged, and she still stole his international passport and jewellery

Nigerian celebrities like actors Femi Adebayo, Yemi Solade and others have reacted to the video as they expressed their shock at the lady’s act and also hailed the guy’s gentleness

A video showing how a Nigerian runs girl was caught in the act of stealing from her client, which has now gone viral, has continued to cause a stir on social media.

The client had picked up the said lady a night before and paid her N50, 000 instead of the initial N40, 000 she charged him.

Femi Adebayo, Yemi Solade react to runs girl's video. Credit: @realyemisolade @femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

He has two international passports, a Nigerian and a foreign one. However, he later realized that he couldn’t find the foreign passport and jewellery – a gold chain and diamond earrings.

The guy, upon realizing this, didn’t allow the runs girl to leave the following morning and accused her of stealing the lost items.

The lady denied stealing them and asked to leave, but the client had already called his guys to come to his aid, and they recorded the whole incident.

After several accusations and denials, the passport and jewellery were found in the lady’s body, and she started apologizing.

Check out the video below:

Yemi Solade, Femi Adebayo, others react to the video

Realyemisolade:

"It's like a scene in a movie. What a gentleman the diasporan is. "Şe mi o şere fun ę daada ni"...to justify an additional 10k ontop the agreed official levy. KLEPTO!"

Femiadebayosalami:

"Ha ha!"

Mustiphasholagbade:

"Fear ppl that can lie like this, they can kill if they have the opportunity to do so‍♂️."

Mcedopikin:

"Lol you thank God say that man get abroad spirit, normally you for don collect ."

Source: Legit.ng