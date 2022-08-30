Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has remained in the news as his birthday continues to draw closer

In a new development, a video of the socialite at the airport has caused a lot of buzz on social media

In the clip, Bobrisky was seen rocking a simple cloth and a face mask as he tried to disguise his identity

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, was in a video that recently made the rounds on social media and had people talking.

The socialite has been known for his over-the-top outfits, especially in public places, and it came as a surprise to see him dressed down.

In the trending clip, Bobrisky was seen at the airport with actress Nkechi Blessing. The socialite dressed down in a black jalab and simple cornrow wig.

Bobrisky causes stir over appearance at airport. Photos: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

To conceal his identity, the crossdresser also wore a black face mask as he was captured on camera by a fan.

See the video below:

Internet users react to video of Bobrisky with Nkechi Blessing at airport

The video soon went viral on social media. Fans were quick to notice the mound on the socialite’s chest, and they asked questions. Read some of their funny comments below:

Ayo_clothings:

“Na foam be dat or brezzz.”

Nelodiamond123:

“Wetin bob put for chest abeg.”

Nabilah_noble_honourable:

“That jalamia don suffer for bob hand.”

A_cup_of_tes:

“It’s the bress for me.”

Melanin_ss:

“Senior man wear Bra.”

R._i._a._m:

“See as Bob be like… Skin like milk in the mud”

Dotunslasher:

“Wetyn Dey for her chest.”

Interesting.

