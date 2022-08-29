Popular Nollywood actress, Regina, has once again gone on social media to show off her two handsome sons

The movie star posted a series of adorable photos of herself and her boys rocking matching outfits

According to her, when she counts her blessings, she counts them twice and they are her biggest flex

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, has continued to bask in the glow of being a new mom after she welcomed her second son, Khalifa.

Just recently, the much loved movie star took to her social media page to finally share official photos of herself as a mother of two.

On her Instagram page, Regina shared snaps of herself and her sons wearing matching blue outfits in the royalty themed photoshoot.

Regina Daniels rocks matching outfit with sons in royalty themed photos. Photos: @regina.daniels

In the photos, the proud mother cradled her newborn son as her older son leaned on her. The little ones also wore cute gold crowns on their heads as the actress had a very big smile for the camera.

In the caption of the post, Regina noted that if she wants to count her blessings, she would count her sons twice. Not stopping there, she also called them her biggest flex.

In her words:

“REGAL . BLESSED. DIVINE When I count my blessings, I count my Boys twice #mybiggestflex”

See the photos below:

See another photo of Regina’s newborn below:

Internet users gush over Regina Daniels’ photos with her sons

Read some of their heartwarming comments below:

Omonioboli:

“One more boy and boom! We make you assistant chief patron of the mama boys club God bless your family ❤️”

Onyiialexx:

“My baby boo and her cute babies .”

Ucheelendu:

“Such cuteness❤️❤️❤️.”

Official_jennifer_20:

“Awww he is so adorable .”

Ivhills:

“This is so beautiful .”

Man apologises to Regina Daniels for criticising her marriage in the past

Regina Daniels recently got an apology from controversial blogger, Tosin Silverdam, on social media.

The blogger made headlines after he took to his official page to publicly apologise to the actress for criticising her marriage in the past.

Taking to his page, Tosin expressed regret for criticising the actress’ marriage and noted the him and many others wish to be in her shoes.

