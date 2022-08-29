A popular Nigerian blogger, Tosin Silverdam, recently apologised to Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, on social media

The young man admitted that he was one of those who criticised her marriage to an old billionaire, Ned Nwoko, in the past

According to Tosin, Regina is living the baby girl life and he envies her, he also added that him and many others wish to be in her shoes

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, recently got an apology from controversial blogger, Tosin Silverdam, on social media.

The blogger made headlines after he took to his official page to publicly apologise to the actress for criticising her marriage in the past.

Recall that Regina’s marriage to billionaire businessman and politician, Ned Nwoko, caused a lot of buzz mostly owing to their age difference and the fact that she was rumoured to be his sixth wife.

Blogger admits to envying Regina Daniels' lifestyle, apologises for bashing her marriage in the past. Photos: @regina.daniels

Taking to his page, Tosin expressed regret for criticising the actress’ marriage and noted the him and many others wish to be in her shoes.

According to him, he had a look through Regina’s page and could see that she is now living a baby girl life and he greatly envies her.

Tosin noted that the actress is glowing, there is money, she is going on vacation and has already given birth to two beautiful children.

In his words:

“First of all, I will like to apologise to Regina Daniels for being one of the people that criticised her back then for marrying her husband back then. So I went to her IG page today and checking her videos and pictures and everything. Omo! Ah! I envy her o, I envy her die. And we were criticising her back then.

We all wish to be in her shoes right now honestly speaking, she is living a baby girl’s life. She is glowing, she is enjoying, there is money, traveling to different countries, vacation, everything. Even though the marriage may not be perfect o, but money is involved. And she has given birth to two beautiful kids, so what else please abeg.

Not stopping there, Tosin added that he was sure many people would kill to be in the actress’ position even though they criticised her back then.

He also thanked God that she did not listen to the naysayers like him when she was about getting married.

He said:

“I'm very sure most of you will kill to be in her position right now and we were criticising her back then. Regina Daniels I’m sorry o.

I’m happy for her o, thank God she did not listen to we the bad belles back then. Honestly speaking. The marriage may not be perfect o, but forget she has kids already and she is in money, she can never be broke again, never.”

See the video below:

Tosin Silverdam’s apology to Regina Daniels’ stirs mixed reactions from fans

The blogger’s take on Regina’s fancy enviable lifestyle due to her marriage had fans sharing their different views. Read some of them below:

Iamchommy_:

“Sapa na ur mate.”

Nonxo_xo:

“She doing great but I don't wish to be in her shoes ”

Estheruba:

“I no follow abeg! I don’t wish to be in anybody’s shoes and I envy no one.

She’s living her life, she got married to the man of her choice, May God keep them. Bloggers please leave her and her family alone abeg. Ha!”

Shoe_merchant1:

“She looks happy and I’m here for it .”

Ca_t_h_e_r_i_n_e:

“He’s speaking the mind of so many ladies .”

Viviennewards:

“Truth be told I don’t envy her and I never wished to be in her shoes but I never insulted her. Everyone knows where his/her shoes pinches ”

Sa_ra_co_co:

“I apologize too o...na she see future o, with this kind sapa wey dey now.”

Ezenwanyibekee:

“I never criticized her. I was one of the happiest person for her taking that bold step back then. Wise girl!”

Faustinadung:

“she dey chop life o no be small.”

Wigsbyrosey:

“It just look weird because of the decades in age difference and the fact that she was his 5th wife but looking at it now a lot of people that insulted her then are still single and broke and she is Married with two kids and living the life. My dear this life no come with manual.”

Okesonofficial:

“Marriage is more than just traveling all over the world and enjoying yourself .be wise.”

Hmm.

