Actress, Princess Shyngle, has lost her dad, and an emotional message she wrote to the love of her life saddened many Africans

The actress announced on her Facebook and Instagram pages about her painful loss and expressed sadness

The post has gone viral and attracted many comforting comments from fans and well-wishers who grieved with her

Popular actress and social media personality Princess Shyngle has lost her dad, and she could not hold back her emotions as she grieved on her Facebook and Instagram pages.

The actress penned a tear-inducing eulogy to her father and expressed how sad she was about his passing.

Princess Shyngle Loses Dad Source: princess shyngle

Source: UGC

Shyngle said her dad was her hero and the one who comforted her in troubling times, adding that she does not know what she will do now that he is no more. In the lengthy message, she wrote:

Daddy my heart is hurting, I don’t think I can live through this, I don’t want to imagine life without you . You left me in this cold world alone, who is going to be there for me now, who am I gonna call and vent to about my day, who is gonna relax me and calm me down when I’m going through it, who’s gonna make me laugh when I’m down, who’s gonna be praying for me like you do.

It is uncertain the cause of death as she did not state it. The actress' loss has saddened many. Folks tried their best to console her.

Social Media Reactions

Tochi Egwu said:

My heartfelt condolences to you and your family, may his soul continue to rest in peace

Absa Cole Bekame wrote:

My condolences to the entire family may his humble soul rest in perfect peace

Mercy Tatah

Take heart beloved and may the good Lord console you and your house holds through Christ our Lord Amen

Princess Shyngle turns down man who offered her N29M per week

If there is anything Princess Shyngle is good at asides from acting, it is definitely the art of stirring up controversy.

The Gambian-born actress appeared to thrive on it and often leaves people talking with every post she puts up. She took to her Instagram page to share a screenshot from a conversation she had with an admirer who slid into her DM, offering her $80,000 which she declined.

Shyngle revealed to her fans that she often gets these types of messages every time she puts up a fine photo of herself.

The actress wrote:

"My dm is super fcuking lit, anytime I post a badass picture my dm and emails is under attack by pussy hunters ready to pay anything to get this Gambian Pussy. That’s why when I see all these lying ass actresses claiming success and blessings from acting movie I just laugh my ass out."

Source: YEN.com.gh