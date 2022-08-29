Mavin records star, Crayon, got people talking when he announced that he sat for JAMB UTME five times before becoming a music star

The Ijo Laba Laba crooner made the revelation during an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbin Minds

He also noted that he worked hard before the recognition and fame he is enjoying at the moment

Popular singer Crayon sat with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbin Minds to talk about his rise and struggles before becoming a music star.

The Mavin records act noted that he sat for the Joint Admission and Matriculation (JAMB) Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) five times before he gained recognition in the mainstream music industry.

During the interview, the Ijo Laba Laba crooner reminisced on how he struggled to gain admission to a tertiary institution before deciding to go fully into music.

He noted that the failed attempt to get admission was not his fault.

The rising star further explained that he has been working hard over the years and is glad to be finally getting the recognition he deserves.

According to him:

“I started making music like 2016 officially. I wasn’t in school then but trying to get into the university. I wrote JAMB five times."

Crayon explained that he failed JAMB on two occasions and passed the remaining three but still failed to get admission. He feels it was God's way of redirecting him.

Nigerians react to Crayon's revelation

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Crayon's revelation about his academic journey.

G4_pablo:

"This boy talks too much."

Explaura_thegirlfriendd:

"Wetin you wan go find for school."

Officialdanielrolland:

"You dey talk wetin we no ask you these days shaa."

Officiallynsuga:

"The story of so many Nigerian youths."

Like____felicity:

"My heart goes out to you my dear, what happened to your brain and how old are you to have written JAMB 5 times?"

