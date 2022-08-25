Singer Wizkid’s elder sister, Omolara Balogun Osunkoya, clocked 40 some days ago and she was lovingly celebrated by friends

The celebrant flooded her Instagram page with beautiful photos to mark the occasion, but there was a whole lot more to the celebration

Legit.ng compiled some fun videos from the lavish birthday party thrown in celebration of Osunkoya’s 40th birthday

Omolara Balogun Osunkoya, elder sister of Nigerian music superstar Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid, clocked 40 on August 14 and was lovingly celebrated by friends and family members.

The celebrant looked beautiful in stunning pictures shared on her Instagram page in celebration of the new age.

Wizkid's elder sister marks 40th birthday in style. Photo: @thatisaaleekochik/@larrybal

Source: Instagram

In a caption that accompanied one of the posts, Osunkoya wrote:

“On this day, I counted my years and see how far I’ve come and how long the journey is 40, as I celebrate my 40th birthday I wish myself a life filled with joy, love, peace and fulfillment. May all my dreams come true, May all my heart desire be fulfilled. I’m walking into abundance and increase in all faces of my life.”

See below:

Party time for family and friends

Interestingly, the celebration of the new age didn't stop on social media as the celebrant threw a lavish party for friends and family members.

Many showed up in lovely outfits to celebrate with the Balogun family and it was indeed a beautiful gathering.

Check out a video of the venue below:

Although Wizkid wasn't present at the event, a video of his mum busting moves on the dance floor surfaced online.

Some other videos also captured the celebrant cutting her specially commissioned cake as guests cheered her on.

Wizkid's sister and her celebrant also had a moment on the dance floor to themselves.

Watch the adorable clip below:

Source: Legit.ng