Chioma Goodhair and Toyin Lawani have been serving major style goals on the Real Housewives Of Lagos show

Recently, fans shared their thoughts about which of the two ladies should be considered the queen of fashion

While some believe one of the ladies is better than the other, there are those who maintain that they should not be compared

Following Chioma Goodhair's fight with Toyin Lawani on the RHOL reunion show where she took a swipe at the designer's business, there have been comparisons about their sense of style.

Fans share their thoughts on who the queen of fashion is. Credit: Chioma Goodhair, Tiannah's Empire

Chioma Goodhair who is one of the ladies with several buzzworthy fashion moments on the show, is one of Nigeria's top fashionista.

With a good eye for luxury and unique designs, Chioma's Instagram page boasts of a rich collection of stylish looks.

Toyin Lawani, on the other hand, can be regarded as one of Nigeria's top fashionista designers.

With an affinity for out-of-the-box designs, the mother of three is one woman who manages to cause a buzz with every designs she creates.

Fans share thoughts on who the queen of fashion is on RHOL

Well, with both ladies killing it in the fashion game, fans recently shared their thoughts on who the queen of fashion is between the two RHOL stars.

Check out some comments below:

sammielle_couture:

"There's a difference between the both of them. Tiannah makefashion and chioma wears fashion. Both women are amazing fashion queens."

jewelomordia:

"Chioma is who tiannah thought she could be on the show."

waist.se.xy:

"Chioma is classy, Tiannah is tacky but my fav all around is Carolyne ☺️"

neyoncestudios:

"Chioma is not a designer. She has an eye for bespoke wears I must say. Tiannah on her own is an outstanding designer on her own right. What am saying in essence is that Chioma can sight a tasteful design by tiannah and will design to wear it. Simple and short...."

thee_goddess_tiiny:

"Chioma is the Queen,she knows fashion and glam."

blenalao:

"Tiannah makes fashion and Chioma wears fashion...there’s a difference."

official_queenkadi:

"CHIOMA is too good abeg,she knows how to combine the right accessories and hair."

aigbe_violet_:

"If it's not Tiannah,it can never be Tiannah.The two can't be compared.Tiannah is the fashion goddess❤️"

lauryn_brownie:

"Chioma!!! What is there to compare."

wallartycool:

"Chioma for me all day, everyday! Like she doesn't have to do too much before you acknowledge her sense of Fashion."

