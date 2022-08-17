A hilarious video of some churchgoers believed to be choir members has emerged online, and Nigerians can't take their eyes off it

In the video, some youths were sighted in a church singing and drumming passionately to Burna Boy's hit song, Last Last

They did it so well, but many are worried about the premises where it was done as it sparked mixed reactions from members of the online community

How about taking your favourite secular music to the church? Well, not many will embrace and welcome the idea.

Some youths got people talking when a video of them vibing and singing to Burna Boy's hit song, Last Last, emerged online.

Burna Boy's song was sung in church. Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The energetic youths did justice to it as they made it look like a worship song, moving rhythmically to it and adding some spiritual flavours to it.

The youths are believed to be choir members trying to explore their understanding of music during their rehearsals.

The video was captioned:

"Service hit differently."

Watch the hilarious video below:

Nigerians react to video of youths singing Burna Boy's song

The online community has mixed reactions to the video of the young people who were dancing and singing Burna Boy's Last Last in church.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments. Read below:

Boots.and.more:

"This is rubbish sha."

Stagenationcomedy:

"Only burna no waiting e add for that song."

Jhay_smoth7:

"If that’s a church, it is finished!"

Endylight1:

"All this won’t matter in Heaven, Heaven is the goal."

Mazisomadina1:

"Last Last is Burna's biggest song."

Travisgramelanin:

"Our God is truly a patient God."

_bigsog:

"Wetin we dey sing every Wednesday service for our church."

