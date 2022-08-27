Popular Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey is celebrating his 41st birthday today and he decided to take his followers down the memory lane

The talented singer went on to share some throwbacks of himself as he appreciated God for making him see a new year

Many celebrities including fans and followers of the singer have since taken to the comment section to drop birthday messages

Popular gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey is in a celebration mood as he adds a new year today August 27.

Nathaniel, who is also a trumpeter took to his social media timeline to share some throwback pictures of himself as he takes his fans and followers down memory lane.

Nathaniel Bassey shares throwback pics

Source: Instagram

The singer, who is also the originator of the popular Jesus trend on social media went on to ask his fans to join him to thank God for his grace and letting him see a new year.

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Another year of GREAT GRACE and GOD’S GOODNESS. Thank You JESUS! Please help me Thank Him”.

See the post below:

Fans celebrate with Nathaniel Bassey as he adds a new age

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

sammieokposo:

"Happy birthday PN Godbless and keep you @nathanielblow."

evelynwanjiru_a:

"Happy birthday to you Sir. Thank you for blessing the world with your ministry @nathanielblow."

ntokozombambo:

"Happy Birthday Pastor Nat ❤️ what a great blessing you are to our generation! May God do for you what you had never even imagined possible We thank God for your life."

lanredasilvaajayi:

"Happy Birthday @nathanielblow …Wishing you God’s continuous Blessings Today and Always… Amen❤️."

somkele_i:

"Happy happy birthday brother. May God continue to use you to show off His goodness always! Cheers to many many more years of fulfilling your purpose here ❤️."

Nathaniel Bassey shares funny moments his kids came to him for special prayers to win game

Talented Nigerian singer and songwriter Nathaniel Bassey gave his fans and followers a peep into the way he and his children relate.

The gospel artiste revealed his children do come to him for special prayers when they are having a game that involves them competing against each other.

Nathaniel revealed he was always lost on how to say the prayers.

Source: Legit.ng