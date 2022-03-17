Popular gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey disclosed one of the hilarious moments he usually has with his two kids

The singer said when they are challenging each other in a game, they would come to him for special prayers to win

The dad who does not want to be partial asked his followers how he is supposed to pray that kind of prayer

Nathaniel's statement left many of his fans and followers gushing over his children as they suggested other answers he could give to them

Talented Nigerian singer and songwriter Nathaniel Bassey has given his fans and followers a peep into the way he and his children relate.

The gospel artiste revealed his children do come to him for special prayers when they are having a game that involves them competing against each other.

Nathaniel Bassey shares a funny moment he had with his children. Credit: @Nathaniellblow

Source: Instagram

Nathaniel revealed he was always lost on how to say the prayers.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Our two children, boy and girl. When they play a game against each other, they each come to me for special prayers to win…. How can I pray this kind of prayer ??? When one loses, I’ll hear “daddy, the prayer didn’t work..”."

See his post below:

Nigerians react to Nathaniel Bassey's post

Legit.ng captured some reactions from the singer's fans and followers.

See them below:

officialchrismorgan:

"THIS IS HOW GOD RELATES WITH ALL HIS CHILDREN. The mystery of answered prayers is rooted in time & seasons for all... Sometimes you win like in football & Sometimes others win...... An in all things we learn to give thanks."

inyamuakut:

"At least, they know to seek the face of God before going to fight any battle."

latos_black_soap:

"Just say "Father Lord, choose today's winner Yourself. In Jesus' name we have prayed". When they come back, you'll remind them that God chose the winner for that day.. Lobatan."

chinonso_viva:

"You can tell them it's all about practice and preparation .. God sides the better prepared."

Chioma Jesus celebrates 50th birthday in style

Meanwhile, Nigerian gospel singer Chioma Jesus was filled with gratitude and appreciation to the Lord as she witnessed her golden jubilee in grand style.

The singer clocked the age of 50 on Saturday, February 12, and she went all out to celebrate the new age on social media.

Chioma linked up with a photographer and they came up with beautiful images that got many people gushing over the musician.

Source: Legit.ng