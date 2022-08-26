Top Nigerian singer, Davido, and his on and off girlfriend, Chioma, have once again got people wondering about their relationship

Just recently, the singer posted a photo of a red handbag in a Rolls Royce presumed to be his own and Chioma was later spotted carrying the same bag at an event

Chioma’s manager, Ubi Franklin, also reacted to Davido’s post with a love emoji and it left fans talking

Davido and Chioma were once Nigeria’s celebrity couple goals after he promised her assurance but that ended after they both parted ways.

However, since their split, both parties have continued to give fans reasons that they are back together owing to their displays on social media.

Davido posts photo of Chioma's red handbag inside car, move sparks dating rumours. Photos: @davido, @ubifranklinofficial

Source: Instagram

Not long after it was posted, Chioma’s manager, Ubi Franklin, reposted the photo on his page and reacted with a love emoji. He also told a curious fan who asked that the bag belonged to Chef Chi.

See the post below:

Internet users react as Davido posts Chioma’s bag in his car

Read what some of them had to say below:

Iamflorenceifeoma:

“Davido never left any of his baby mamas ”

Official_cherishmatur:

“They have a child together. That will always bring them back together… plus the fact that he still loves her ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Browniwales:

“This Chivido love is till infinity o wow unbreakable ”

Official_bellajay:

“You see love matter ehh?? No put mouth o ”

Sylvee_ah:

“I don’t think they were ever separated.”

Michelle_chioma422:

“All this monitoring spirit allow this two to breath.”

Empress_nanyah:

“They tell una say dem no do again before People wey just dey enjoy there live..they just don’t want too much social media stuffs nd dat.”

Damselmeemar:

“It will lead to marriage ❤️❤️❤️.”

Hmm.

Source: Legit.ng